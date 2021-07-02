URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted his role in a 2018 shooting on a busy Urbana street has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Kendale Stevenson-Peoples, 25, who also listed an address in Chicago, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbuam to a reduced charge of attempted aggravated battery with a firearm.
He admitted that on May 22, 2018, he fired a gun at Michael Chatman, now 21, as Chatman got off a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus in the 1200 block of North Cunningham Avenue. Chatman was not hit by gunfire.
Urbana police called the shooting an act of revenge by Stevenson-Peoples and Michael Smith, 26, of Chicago, because they believed that Chatman was responsible for the March 2018 shooting death of Ricky Green in Champaign.
Mr. Green’s murder was unsolved at the time. However, in early 2020, Chatman was charged with Mr. Green’s killing. He remains jailed and is due back in court July 2.
Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm in November 2018 for shooting at Chatman and was sentenced to six years in prison. He’s due to be paroled in June 2023.
The melee on Cunningham Avenue was witnessed by several people, including construction workers. There was road work going on in the area where the shooting happened, so lanes were narrowed.
Stevenson-Peoples was given credit on his sentence for 122 days already served.
His case took so long to resolve, his attorney, Ed Piraino, said, because Stevenson-Peoples has been undergoing treatment for cancer, which is now in remission.
Neither Smith nor Stevenson-Peoples had any previous convictions.