URBANA — A homeless man from Champaign who admitted he stole a car 11 months ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Jeremy Kolesar, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a stolen vehicle.
He admitted that on Dec. 31, he was found in east Urbana in a car that had been taken from a parking lot in the 200 block of West Green Street in Champaign where it had been left running.
Charges that he was driving under the influence were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to the more serious charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Kolesar was given credit on his sentence for 23 days already served.
Court records show he had previous convictions for aggravated robbery, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated assault, domestic battery and retail theft.