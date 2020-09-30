URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had almost 3 ounces of cocaine late last year was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Michael Rodgers, 30, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Paula Drive, for drug treatment in prison.
Rodgers pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge not eligible for probation alleging he possessed 85 grams of cocaine on Dec. 11, 2019.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said about 1:50 a.m. that day, Champaign police had attempted a traffic stop on sport utility vehicle that was allegedly speeding near Draper and Springfield avenues.
Police said when they got the SUV stopped, they found about $1,560 and a small amount of cannabis on Rodgers, the driver.
A bag containing the cocaine was found near the corner of Draper and Springfield where the SUV took an abrupt turn as police tried to stop it.
The same charge against passenger David Dalton, 31, of Urbana, was dismissed in early March. Larson said the case against him was not as strong as the one against Rodgers, who initially gave police a false name.
In exchange for Rodgers’ plea, an unrelated case in which he was charged with home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with an Oct. 21, 2019, incident on Belmore Drive in Champaign was dismissed.
Larson said the alleged victim in that case recanted her accusation that Rodgers forced his way into her home and fired into it as he fled. No one was hurt.
Larson said Rodgers had a prior conviction for possession with intent to deliver cocaine that made the crime to which he pleaded guilty ineligible for probation. He had other less-serious previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and domestic battery, the prosecutor said.
With 296 days already served and day-for-day good time, Rodgers could be released from prison in under three years.