URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted stealing packages from Campustown high-rises so he could get money to buy drugs has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Armenious Griham, 47, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to two counts of burglary in separate cases.
He admitted that on Jan. 12, he went into the Burnham 310 building, 310 E. Springfield Ave., C, and used a pry bar to get in a locked room, then stole packages that he said he was going to sell for drugs. He was captured on video surveillance.
He also admitted that just a month later, on Feb. 13, he entered the lobby of the HERE apartment building at 308 E. Green Street, C, intending to steal packages being held in the lobby for apartment residents.
He was also seen carrying a cash register from a nearby fast-food business, a University of Illinois police report said.
Griham was given credit for 65 days he’s already served on the two cases.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Griham has multiple previous convictions for theft, forgery, burglary, aggravated battery, domestic battery and violation of an order of protection.