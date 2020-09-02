URBANA — A Champaign man who robbed a man at a liquor store earlier this year has been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison.
Martin Nash, 28, of Chicago pleaded guilty in July to robbery, admitting that on Jan. 10, he placed an object in the back of an employee at the Blue Star 2 liquor store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., ordered him to open the register and made off with cash.
Speaking through a Gujarati translator, the victim told Judge Roger Webber on Wednesday that the incident traumatized him and left him unable to sleep or work for several months.
Less than an hour after the holdup, police found Nash walking on West Bradley Avenue. He ran as an officer approached to speak to him. Police found cash in his path of flight.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher had agreed to cap his sentencing recommendation at 10 years for Nash, who was eligible for up to 30 years because of two previous convictions for aggravated battery to a police officer, one of which netted him an eight-year prison term.
Nash also had a conviction for domestic battery.
His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, asked for the minimum six years.
Nash is eligible for day-for-day good time.