URBANA — A Champaign man’s admission that he possessed crack cocaine he intended to sell in the summer of 2019 has netted him eight years in prison.
Despite Keontae Campbell’s statements to Judge Roger Webber that he is working to get a handle on his drug problem, Webber said the 34-year-old Champaign man had not taken advantage of earlier opportunities to do so and that his bad choices since then earned him a return trip to prison.
Campbell, whose last known address was in the 2200 block of Rodney Drive, pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to deliver about 10 grams of crack cocaine found at his home on Sept. 16, 2019.
He had two prior convictions for drug offenses and one for second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man in July 2011 in Champaign.
Police found the 10 grams of crack cocaine at his house in September 2019 when they went there to arrest him for allegedly having 52 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded gun on July 8 of that year at his parents’ home in the 1100 block of Austin Drive in Urbana.
Charges stemming from the July 2019 incident were dismissed by Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum when Campbell pleaded guilty to what he had in September 2019.
However, the prosecutor had Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet, supervisor of the Street Crimes Task Force, lay out for Webber what officers found as a means to aggravate Campbell’s sentence.
Griffet explained that police went to the Austin Drive address looking for Campbell’s younger brother, Keith Campbell, now 29, to arrest him in the July 2018 murder of Martez Taylor.
The younger Campbell has never been located and remains wanted for Mr. Taylor’s fatal shooting outside a party on East Florida Avenue in Urbana.
When police approached the house, Keontae Campbell and three other men were outside. Two ran indoors briefly, Campbell didn’t make it inside, and a fourth man never moved from a table where the group was sitting, Griffet said.
Keontae Campbell’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, argued that one of the other men who ran inside could have been responsible for the drugs and gun that police found. Campbell’s parents denied that either the drugs or the gun belonged to them, police said.
McCallum also called police officers who testified about a Feb. 1, 2020, incident during which an intoxicated Campbell fled from police who were investigating a fight in Urbana in which a person allegedly had a gun.
They said Keontae Campbell was speeding and ran multiple lights while darting in and out of traffic, eventually crashing at Broadway and Kerr avenues in Urbana. He got out and ran but was caught nearby and found to have a half-gram of methamphetamine on him.
Police testified that DNA found on a driver’s-side airbag in the crashed car was Campbell’s, suggesting he was the driver. Propps argued that Campbell could have been the passenger and that the force of the collision caused him to be struck by the airbag from the other side of the car.
A gun was found two days later in a ditch several blocks north of where the car crashed, but no usable fingerprints or DNA could be found on it.
McCallum argued for “the only sensible solution” for Campbell: eight years in prison. That was the number he agreed to recommend even though Campbell could have received up to 14.
In addition to the crimes the judge heard about, McCallum noted that Campbell has only recently gotten part-time jobs and had offered virtually no financial support to the six children he has fathered by five women. He also said Campbell had not made meaningful efforts to address his substance-abuse issues.
“He’s simply a crack dealer,” McCallum said. “We know crack cocaine destroys lives, communities, users. It’s destroyed his family. He has six kids he doesn’t see.”
Propps argued that her client had pleaded guilty and that McCallum hadn’t proven Campbell was responsible for the drugs found at his parents’ house in 2019 or that he was driving the car that fled from police.
“He can’t change his past history, but he is trying to turn a corner,” she argued, adding that he has health issues that might only get worse in prison.
Webber agreed to allow Campbell to remain free until Feb. 22.