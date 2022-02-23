URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had methamphetamine more than a year ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Mark Barber, 38, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Fairview Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, admitting he had the drug on Oct. 30, 2020.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said on that date, Barber was the subject of an investigation by an Illinois State Police drug task force.
The officers arranged for an informant to buy methamphetamine from Barber in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Mahomet.
After the sale was complete, Barber pulled away and police stopped him. McCallum said Barber had $1,700 on him that police had supplied to the informant to buy the methamphetamine.
McCallum said Barber had 10 previous felony convictions, nine of which resulted in prison sentences. Most were for drug offenses.
Over McCallum’s objection, Webber agreed to a request by Barber that he be allowed to turn himself in for prison on March 11.
In exchange for Barber’s plea, McCallum dismissed more serious charges of delivery of methamphetamine.