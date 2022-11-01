URBANA — A Champaign man whose erratic driving on a residential street near the Champaign-Urbana city line caused a crash that seriously injured two children and also hurt their mother has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
“This very preventable crash resulted in extreme physical and emotional harm to the (victim) family,” Judge Adam Dill told Jerrion Gipson, 26, on Tuesday before imposing the sentence.
“In the middle of the day, you were recklessly driving, speeding about 70 mph, through a residential neighborhood near a school," he said. "We are all thankful no one was killed here."
The judge said the circumstances of the crash, combined with Gipson’s criminal record, made probation inappropriate.
Gipson, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of West Kirby Avenue, was convicted Sept. 1 by a jury of three counts of aggravated reckless driving for seriously injuring the two girls, ages 10 and 3, and less seriously hurting their mother in an April 26 crash at the intersection of Wright and Beech streets on the western edge of Urbana.
As part of his sentence, Gipson will also have to pay restitution of $12,976 to cover the out-of-pocket medical expenses for the victims.
Testimony at Gipson’s trial was that about 3:10 p.m. that Tuesday, he was driving a Chevrolet Impala west on Beech toward Wright. There is a stop sign for east-west traffic on Beech but not one for north-south traffic on Wright at that intersection, which is one block southeast of Booker T. Washington STEM Academy.
Two witnesses in separate vehicles said the car was going so fast -- they estimated up to 70 mph -- and weaving around parked cars that they pulled over to get out of its way.
Approaching Wright, the car did not slow for the stop sign and hit a southbound Subaru sport utility vehicle driven by a Champaign woman whose girls were in the car.
On impact, the woman’s car spun around and ended up in a yard on the southeast corner of the intersection. Her older daughter was ejected.
Gipson’s car came to rest with its passenger side against a tree in a yard in the 1400 block of West Beech. It caught fire and Gipson got out and helped his three passengers from the car before the fire consumed it. None of them were seriously injured.
Testimony revealed he also tried to help the victims before first responders arrived.
Gipson initially told police that one of his passengers had been driving, but evidence established that the car was registered to him and that both witnesses said the driver had dreadlocks.
Gipson has dreadlocks, but the passenger he claimed was driving had a close-shaved haircut.
In a moving victim-impact letter to Dill, the girls’ mother spoke of the profound effect of the crash on her daughters.
Her older daughter had several teeth broken or knocked out, a cut to her mouth that required stitches, a hematoma to her forehead and a cut liver. Although she has mostly recovered, she has had several dental surgeries and will not be able to get implants to replace her missing teeth until she is fully grown.
The younger daughter had a broken upper arm and had to be transferred to a Peoria hospital for treatment.
The mother said her older daughter has “lost her self-esteem and confidence” due to her mouth injuries and lost two months of gymnastics practice, a severe blow to her ability to compete.
“There are more ‘cannots’ than ‘cans’ after the accident,” said her mother, pointing to simple pleasures like eating steak, licking an ice cream cone or playing the flute as among the things her older daughter is unable to do.
“She is only 10 years old, too young to give up on feeling the joy of eating,” she wrote.
She said her younger daughter was emotionally scarred by being taken away from her mother and sister to be treated.
“She used to love to go to day care but now cries every morning because she fears going alone," she said.
Additionally, she said the family had been saving for years to buy their SUV, which they did just two months prior to the crash, but now have a downgraded model that costs them more.
"In addition, numerous medical bills are constantly coming," she said. "We have no choice but to dig into our savings, into which we poured our blood, sweat and tears for our daughters’ future.”
Calling the crash “completely avoidable,” the mother asked Dill for a “strict sentence to unleash our family from this tragedy and move us forward.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke argued for a 10-year prison term for Gipson, noting that he had been released from prison on parole less than two months before the crash, which she called a “truly reckless and senseless act” that has “devastated” the victim family. She noted the mother did not mention her own cracked rib in her statement to Dill, focusing instead on the impact on her daughters.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup asked Dill to consider probation or a minimal prison sentence for Gipson. She pointed to letters of support from family members who called him a compassionate young man, father and stepfather to three. She reminded the judge that Gipson helped his own friends and the victims at the crash site.
“Every day I wish I could go back and prevent it from happening,” said a remorseful Gipson, who first apologized to his victims, then to his family for letting them down.
He said after his burglary conviction in 2014, he never stole again. And as for two later convictions for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, Gipson said he carried a gun for protection.
“I lost my dad and my best friend to gun violence. I was shot as well," he said. "I have never shot or hurt anyone. I am not perfect, but I am a work in progress.”
Dill said it was clear that Gipson wants to be a better father to his own children and his conduct after the crash “showed me where your heart was at that moment.”
Gipson is eligible for day-for-day good time in prison. He was also given credit for 190 days already served in the county jail.