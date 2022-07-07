URBANA — A Champaign man who attacked a neighbor during a crack binge has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Orvelle Jones, 51, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Healey Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to armed robbery.
He admitted that on June 12, he took money from a female neighbor while threatening her with a pocketknife.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher told the judge that the woman was sleeping about 9:40 p.m. when she answered a knock at her door and Jones pushed his way in.
Bucher said he grabbed her by the neck and demanded to know where her money was while holding a pocketknife.
As he made his way around her apartment, Jones knocked over her television. Seeing how scared the woman was, he put the knife away, Bucher said.
Jones later called Champaign police to turn himself in and reported that he had been using crack cocaine for several days and needed money to buy more. The victim had given him $20 earlier in the day.
He told police he was tired of living and was hoping “to blow my heart up.”
Bucher said Jones had previous convictions for a sex offense and failure to register as a sex offender.
Webber agreed to recommend him for drug treatment while he is in prison. Because the woman was not physically harmed, Jones is eligible for day-for-day good time.
Bucher agreed to dismiss another charge of home invasion in return for Jones’ plea.