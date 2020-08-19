URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he fired a gun at a man last year in that city has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Alonzo Jarrell, 54, whose last known local address was in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting at a man who was in a car on July 19, 2019, at the Gramercy Park apartment complex.
The man was wounded in the hand, according to Champaign police.
In exchange for Jarrell’s guilty plea, the state agreed to dismiss a more serious charge of aggravated battery with a firearm and another charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Jarrell was given credit on his sentence for 398 days served.
Court records show he had prior convictions for aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance and failure to return from a furlough.