URBANA — A Champaign man who took part in a daylight residential burglary last year while armed has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
The sentence was the first to prison for Marcedell Washington, 25, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Kenwood Road, but not his first felony conviction.
He pleaded guilty in February to residential burglary for going to an Urbana home with Anqwaun Beckett, 25, of Champaign, on Feb. 5, 2021, intent on recovering cash that Beckett’s girlfriend claimed had been taken from her the day before.
In exchange for his guilty plea, a more-serious charge of home invasion and a less-serious charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said the men pounded on the door and when one of the residents answered, Beckett put his foot in the door and forced his way in with Washington.
Lozar described the activity as “bullying” their way into the apartment in the 1900 block of North Cunningham Avenue with guns.
“When they couldn’t get the cash, they helped themselves to a PlayStation,” Lozar said.
The two men ran from the apartment about the same time an Urbana police officer happened to be present on a follow-up call. When the officer yelled for Beckett and Washington to stop, they ran back into the apartment, dumped their guns and took off again.
Beckett got in a vehicle and led police on a high-speed pursuit until he crashed on Country Club Road and North Coler Avenue. Washington ran away and wasn’t arrested until about three months later.
Lozar argued for 12 years in prison for Washington, the number he agreed to recommend when Washington pleaded guilty in February. The maximum for the crime, which is not eligible for probation, is 15 years.
The prosecutor pointed out to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that with Washington’s prior convictions for battery and domestic battery with a prior domestic-battery conviction, he was not allowed to have a gun.
Washington’s attorney, Jamie Propps, asked for a sentence close to the minimum of four years. She said her client has been employed for more than three years at Urbana High School and that he is the father of five children, most of whom he supports.
While not calling it an excuse for Washington’s behavior, she argued that he was influenced by Beckett, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for residential burglary and aggravated battery in the same case.
Washington wept as he expressed his remorse to Rosenbaum for his actions, said he learned a lot while sitting in jail for two months and wanted to be a better father to his children than his own father, who has been in and out of prison.
“I should have thought about my children before I got myself in this situation,” Washington said.
Rosenbaum called Washington’s children, employment and remorse mitigating but said his prior convictions and the facts of the case were aggravating and warranted a sentence more than the minimum. He agreed to recommend Washington for substance-abuse treatment in prison.