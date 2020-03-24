URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted his role in a 2018 residential break-in has been sentenced to four years of drug-court probation.
Davon McDonald, 27, whose last known address was in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to burglary stemming from a Dec. 3, 2018, break-in at a house in the 1800 block of Columbia Boulevard, Urbana.
Other charges of residential burglary and theft were dismissed in return for his plea, as was a pending petition to revoke his probation in a 2017 theft case and an unresolved charge of obstructing identification for allegedly give a false name to a police officer who arrested him in December on the outstanding residential burglary warrant.
In the Urbana burglary, several items were stolen, including an Xbox video-game system, a computer tower, a safe, 47- and 55-inch televisions, an iPad and items of identification.
Champaign County sheriff’s investigators were led to McDonald because he allegedly pawned several of the items at pawn shops in Urbana and Champaign.
McDonald was ordered to pay restitution of $3,210.
Of that amount, he and co-defendant Lamarco Motley, 27, were supposed to pay $2,860 together. Motley pleaded guilty to burglary in April 2019 and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 100 hours of public service.