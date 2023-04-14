PEORIA — A Champaign man sentenced Monday in federal court in Urbana to six years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon has gotten an additional year tacked onto his prison time for a separate offense.
Prentiss Jackson, 40, who last provided an address on the 3300 block of Stoneway Court, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Peoria to three years in prison for violating conditions of his supervised release by possessing the firearm as a felon.
While Judge James Shadid gave Jackson a three-year sentence, he ordered just one year of it to be served consecutively with the six-year sentence, with the remaining two years to be served concurrently.
At a hearing to revoke Jackson’s supervised release, the government presented evidence that Jackson illegally possessed the firearm, along with ecstasy and marijuana, in violation of his supervised release conditions.
Jackson's arrest occurred June 11 in a traffic stop by Urbana police.