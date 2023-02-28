URBANA — A Champaign man has been given the opportunity to escape a conviction for selling cannabis last fall.
Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, who listed an address in the 500 block of Breen Drive, was sentenced Monday to two years of first-offender probation after pleading guilty before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
He was charged following a Dec. 8 court-authorized search of his home by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who discovered a robust operation that included 9 ounces of cannabis; THC gummies and cartridges; psilocybin mushrooms and pills; packaging materials; and about $5,500 cash.
Included in that money was cash that informants had been given by police to buy drugs from Bellettiere.
If Bellettiere successfully completes the period of probation, no conviction will enter on his record.