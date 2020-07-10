URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to breaking in to a home in that city has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Judge Tom Difanis agreed to recommend Miquan Brown, 21, who listed an address in the 100 block of Kenwood Road, for the Department of Corrections’ boot-camp program.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said on March 22, Champaign police were sent to a burglar alarm in the 1700 block of West White Street and saw two young men running from the house.
Officers caught Brown as he tried to jump a fence. He said he was acting as the lookout for another man accused of entering the home.
Officers found a broken basement window, a security bar lock that had been removed and a BB gun near some steps leading into the house.
In the path of flight of Brown and co-defendant Jalen Williams, 18, of Champaign, they found a Mason jar, a wallet, glasses and a glasses case that had been stolen from inside the home.
McCallum said Brown had prior convictions for domestic battery, theft and criminal damage to property. He was given credit for 111 days served.
Charges against Williams remain unresolved.