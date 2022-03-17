URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun last summer when he was not allowed to have one was sentenced Thursday to 18 months of probation and 120 days in jail.
While Shornor Vineyard, 42, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of Chiswick Drive, assured Judge Roger Webber he was a changed man trying to set a good example as a father, the judge reminded Vineyard that he knew he was not supposed to have a gun.
“The public needs to know that gun violence can be deterred,” said Webber, who had just heard and read glowing testimonial support from several members of an Urbana church where Vineyard works in maintenance.
Because of a lengthy criminal record dating back 25 years, Vineyard was eligible for an extended term of up to six years in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. That’s what Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman asked the judge to impose.
She described the facts surrounding Vineyard’s Sept. 7 arrest as “very concerning,” and reminded the judge that it involved Vineyard punching an ex-girlfriend in Rantoul, showing her the gun and threatening to kill her before taking off.
Rantoul police located the car he was in and found the semiautomatic gun, which was loaded and had an extended magazine, in the trunk. Vineyard’s driving privileges had been revoked.
“It was ready to be fired,” Hinman said.
Vineyard’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, urged the judge to consider probation, noting that the ex-girlfriend submitted an affidavit saying she did not want Vineyard prosecuted for battering her. Charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
Yanchus said Vineyard had been employed at the Urbana church for four-and-a-half years and that his supervisors were “overwhelmingly positive” about him.
She argued that his previous convictions for drugs, DUI, theft, fleeing and eluding, and obstructing justice predated the birth of his child.
“He has grown up. He made a mistake. Don’t compound it by sending him to prison,” Yanchus said, noting that Vineyard’s most recent criminal conviction was in 2014.
Vineyard told the judge he was aware he had a jaded past but said “I will never stop working on myself.”
In addition to the jail time and probation, Webber ordered Vineyard to participate in anger management, support his dependents, stay employed and perform 50 hours of public service.
Webber allowed Vineyard to turn himself in for his jail sentence March 29.