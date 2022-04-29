URBANA — A Champaign man is headed to prison for 75 days and will spend four years on probation for sexually assaulting a friend of a woman he was dating more than 30 months ago.
Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentence Thursday on Joshua Jacobs, 25, who listed an address on the 1000 block of Francis Drive, who had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said on Dec. 11, 2019, the victim, an 18-year-old Urbana woman, had gone to see a friend who was dating Jacobs, went to sleep in an extra bedroom and woke up late that night to find Jacobs raping her and choking her with his hand around her throat.
McCallum said the victim passed out and didn’t wake up until the morning, then contacted a friend. She was evaluated at Carle Foundation Hospital and found to have two tears to her vaginal walls and redness in her cervix, and Jacobs’ DNA was found on her throat, vagina and anus.
Webber also ordered Jacobs to register for life as a sex offender and submit to DNA samples and barred him from having any contact with the victim or having alcohol or narcotics in his system.