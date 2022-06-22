URBANA — A Champaign man who was found last fall in a car that had been reported stolen has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Christian Burks, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hedge Road, admitted Tuesday to Judge Roger Webber that he committed criminal trespass to a vehicle on Nov. 5.
About 3:30 a.m. that Friday, Champaign police stopped Burks near Bradley and McKinley avenues because they recognized the car he was in as one that had been reported stolen and shot at about two weeks earlier.
The car had been reported stolen on Oct. 21 from an apartment complex on South Fourth Street; a day later, it was shot at while at the Circle K at 1503 N. Neil St., C.
Police obtained surveillance video from the Oct. 22 incident that led to a man being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, but they didn’t have the car until Burks was stopped in it in early November. The person being shot at had not contacted police to identify himself as a victim.
Burks offered no explanation for why he had the car. A more serious charge of possession of a stolen vehicle was dismissed in return for his guilty plea. He was also sentenced to 18 days in jail with credit for time served and ordered to perform 100 hours of public service.