URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Adam Turner, 36, who provided an address on the 1000 block of North Neil Street, Champaign, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Roger Webber.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Turner was arrested Sept. 7, 2021, after Champaign police responding to a call saw him walking away from a parked vehicle and asked him to stop, then saw plastic bags sticking out of his pocket.
They began a search in the interest of officer safety and saw a handgun in his pocket, McCallum said. Turner then fled and was seen tossing the gun, but was caught, and police found over an ounce of cannabis in five plastic bags on him.
The gun was recovered, McCallum said.
Turner was given credit for 94 days in jail and was ordered to do 50 hours of public-service work and get a substance-abuse evaluation.