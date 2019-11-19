URBANA — A Champaign man who had about 3 pounds of cannabis in his home in May has been ordered to forfeit $3,080 in cash to law enforcement and pay fines of almost $14,000.
Aaron Walker, 41, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Van Doren Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to possession of cannabis, admitting that he had between 500 and 2,000 grams in his home on May 15.
He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and had a more serious count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis dismissed as part of his plea. The deal also called for terminating the probation he was serving for intimidation.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers, acting on a tip from agents in Vermilion County, learned Walker was en route to his home with cannabis.
Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said his officers saw Walker enter the house carrying an item. Later, when a person left, police stopped him for an alleged traffic violation and found cannabis in his underwear.
Using that information, they obtained a search warrant for Walker’s home and found more than 3 pounds of cannabis, $3,080 cash, plastic bags and a scale.
Walker admitted to police he had picked up the cannabis in Danville that same day.
McCallum said Walker has prior convictions for harassment of jurors, forgery, burglary and intimidation.