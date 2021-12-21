URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he held an ex-girlfriend against her will was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months of probation.
In exchange for Shemar Harris’ plea to aggravated unlawful restraint, Assistant State’s Atttoney Tim Sullivan dismissed other charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, domestic battery and unlawful use of weapons by a felon that had been filed against him a month ago.
Harris, 21, of the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, had been charged in connection with a Nov. 5 attack on a woman in her home.
She initially told Champaign police that Harris allegedly punched, strangled and bit her to get her to have sex with him and that he held her throat as he had sex with her. She also reported that he had a gun in his pocket as he stood in front of her and that there was a machete in her living room she hadn’t seen before.
However, about five weeks later, Sullivan said, the victim submitted an affidavit in which she told him that she had agreed to have sex with Harris, that Harris was not a predator and that the encounter was the result of a “huge misunderstanding.”
Harris was also sentenced to 46 days in jail but given credit for time served.
He has a prior adult conviction for forgery and juvenile adjudications for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle, Sullivan confirmed.