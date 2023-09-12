URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he broke into a stranger’s home in may has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Marco A. Lara-Schriever, 26, who listed an address in the 400 block of West Vine Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to burglary for climbing through a window of a home in the 700 block of South Randolph Street, Champaign, on May 23.
A more serious charge of residential burglary that carries a mandatory prison term upon conviction was dismissed.
A neighbor saw him going in and called police. Officers saw Lara-Schriever inside the apartment with a cut on one of his hands.
He told police he had the tenant’s permission to be there, but police later learned that was not the truth and that the woman did not know him.
In a backpack he was carrying were items that belonged to the resident, the police report said.
He was ordered to perform 50 hours of public service as part of his sentence.
Court records show he had been sentenced to first-offender probation in 2020 for possession of a controlled substance and was given court supervision in 2018 for violating an order of protection.