URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he choked a woman during a scuffle last summer in Champaign has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Ramesh Hill, 43, was also sentenced to 233 days in the county jail with credit for time served.
He pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated battery, admitting that on Aug. 8, he grabbed an acquaintance by the shirt and choked her on Crispus Drive just north of Bradley Avenue about 1:50 a.m. that Sunday.
Other charges of intimidation and aggravated battery with a firearm were dismissed as part of his negotiated plea agreement.
The latter charge alleged that Hill had shot a person in the thigh in the 1300 block of Tremont Street in Urbana shortly before the fight in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said as she tried to prepare for a trial that was scheduled to begin next week, the shooting victim declined to cooperate with police or her office.
Clark said Hill had previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of cannabis.
He was ordered to have no contact with the person he admitted battering and to participate in a partner abuse program.