URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he exposed himself to neighbors was sentenced Thursday to a year of probation.
Trevor Reid, 22, who listed an address in the 300 block of Carson Avenue, was also ordered to get mental-health counseling after pleading guilty to misdemeanor public indecency.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said on March 2, Reid’s neighbors reported to police seeing him stand naked in the picture window of his own home and masturbate for about 30 minutes in the direction of their home.
Umlah said the neighbors reported that Reid did so “in an intentional manner” and that he had done so on previous occasions, including earlier that same day.
Reid denied to police that he was doing so but added that he had a rash and may have been scratching himself, Umlah said.
Umlah said Reid had a 2020 conviction for public indecency and a juvenile adjudication for battery.