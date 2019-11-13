URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having cocaine in his home has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Jonathon C. Williams, 52, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, was also sentenced to six months in the county jail when he pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to possession of controlled substance.
Because he had already spent 182 days in jail, he was released following his plea.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Williams was arrested following a court-authorized search of his apartment by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force. They were investigating him after multiple complaints of drug sales in the Countrybrook apartment complex.
In exchange for Williams’ plea to possession of about 6.8 grams of cocaine, Alferink dismissed other charges of possession with intent to deliver that cocaine and about 3.5 grams of heroin.
Williams has prior convictions for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, domestic battery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, burglary, theft and failure to report an accident.