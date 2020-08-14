URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having about an ounce of cocaine he intended to sell last year has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Judge Roger Webber also sentenced Christian Martinez, 26, who lived in the 2400 block of West Bradley Avenue when arrested, to perform 100 hours of public service and spend seven days in jail with credit for a week already served.
Martinez pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, admitting that on Jan. 11, 2019, he had several small bags of crack cocaine in his car. A more serious charge alleging he had a larger amount was dismissed as was a second count alleging he had cannabis.
A Parkland College police officer stopped him that night for driving without headlights on Bradley Avenue near Clayton Boulevard, and performed a search of the car after determining that it smelled like burning cannabis.
In addition to the crack cocaine, the officer found more than $3,500 in cash.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson sought an eight-year prison sentence for Martinez, whose only prior convictions were for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Champaign attorney Steve Wilkie argued for a community-based sentence, saying he personally had known Martinez for several years and that the behavior was out of character.