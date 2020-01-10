URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale more than a year ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Erron Hedrick, 29, who lives in the 3300 block of Ridgewood Drive, was also sentenced Friday by Judge Roger Webber to 90 days in jail with credit for two served.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Hedrick admitted in December that he had about 8 grams of crack cocaine, packaged in 34 small bags, for sale.
Larson said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found the crack on Aug. 6, 2018, during a court-authorized search of a residence in the 100 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, to which Hedrick had a key and entered as police watched.
During that same search, police found about 20 grams of heroin packaged in 39 small bags. Larson dismissed that count in return for Hedrick’s guilty plea to having crack for sale.
Larson, who sought a prison term, said Hedrick had only one prior retail-theft conviction in his past, and he successfully completed a sentence of court supervision for that.