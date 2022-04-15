URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had more than a pound of cannabis intended for sale in his home last fall has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Charles Trent, 21, of the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was sentenced Monday by Judge Roger Webber following his guilty plea last month to possession with intent to deliver an amount of cannabis with a street value of about $7,000.
At the time of his plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher dismissed four misdemeanor counts alleging that Trent had guns without having a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
However, Fletcher put on evidence Monday to show Webber that police learned Trent and his mother had guns in the home both for recreation and for protection for his cannabis-selling business.
Trent’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, gave the judge several letters of support for Trent from his employer, family and friends and argued that Trent was selling cannabis to help support his family.
He had no previous convictions, cooperated with police, pleaded guilty and has been in no trouble since his arrest, Patel said.
Fletcher argued for a four-year prison sentence for Trent, saying there are many hardworking people who hold thankless jobs in factories and grocery stores who don’t sell cannabis to support their families.
The prosecutor also argued that Trent chose to run what amounted to an attractive nuisance for drug rip-offs, which comes with risks, and Trent’s neighbors didn’t sign up for that kind of potential danger.
In imposing probation and 100 hours of public service, Webber cited Trent’s young age, his lack of criminal history and his statement to a probation officer that his prosecution had caused him to think seriously about his prior choices.