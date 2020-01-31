URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed about 3 ounces of cannabis intended for sale last year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Ellis Woodland, 27, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Healey Street, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to manufacture or delivery of cannabis, admitting he had the cannabis in his home Sept. 19.
He was also ordered to forfeit $10,000 cash that police found in his home that day.
At the time, Woodland was on probation for the same crime stemming from a traffic stop on Interstate 57 in August 2018, when state police found about 3 pounds of cannabis in a car he was in. He had pleaded guilty to that in February 2019.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had obtained a search warrant for Woodland’s home and found just over 100 grams of cannabis.
They also found a gun, but a charge alleging Woodland was a felon in possession of it was dismissed.
McCallum said the gun was registered to Woodland’s girlfriend and was not near him when police searched. As part of his plea, however, Woodland agreed to forfeit the weapon to police.
He was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and pay fines, fees and costs of $3,789, McCallum said.
Besides the 2019 cannabis conviction, Woodland had one other from 2012 for which he received drug court and successfully completed it, the prosecutor said.