URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had cannabis intended for sale in his home last spring has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Vincent Gloder, 43, who listed an address in the 4100 block of Manor Court, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to a Class 2 felony charge of possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis.
The drugs were found in a court-ordered search of the home on April 30 conducted by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force after a police source bought cannabis from Gloder.
Besides just under 2 pounds of cannabis, police found cannabis edibles, food-saver bags, a sealer, scales and about $5,300 in cash in the house.
Gloder was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and pay about $10,500 in fines, fees and costs.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said he had prior misdemeanor convictions for theft and driving under the influence.
The case of co-defendant Sandra Lambert, 29, has been continued to Feb. 11.