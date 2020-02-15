URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted punching a former girlfriend has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Nicolas Gonzalez, 25, who listed an address in the 800 block of South Prairie Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the misdemeanor offense before Judge Roger Webber.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed a more serious charge of home invasion alleging that Gonzalez forced his way into the woman’s Urbana home on March 29. Instead, Gonzalez admitted only to punching her.
As part of his sentence, he was ordered to spend three days in jail, perform 100 hours of public service and get partner-abuse counseling.