URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he robbed a friend of his cellphone earlier this year has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Deric D. Alford, 31, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Neil Street, was also ordered by Judge Randy Rosenbaum to have no contact with the person he robbed Jan. 19.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said on that day, Alford went to the Champaign home of a former co-worker to socialize and while there wanted to see the man’s phone. After initially refusing, the man handed it over, along with his passcode, after Alford threatened him.
The man later learned that Alford transferred $300 electronically to himself from the phone owner’s CashApp account and that two other attempts to do so had been denied.
Reynolds said Alford had previous convictions for domestic battery, resisting arrest, theft, burglary, attempted residential burglary, obstructing justice and criminal trespass.