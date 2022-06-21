URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having cannabis for sale in a home in that city early this year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Demonte Billings, 22, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver cannabis. In return, a more serious charge of possession of a machine gun was dismissed.
Police had obtained a search warrant for Billings’ residence in the 1300 block of Alberta Parkway, which they served on Jan. 21.
They found five guns, ammunition and about a pound of cannabis. One of the guns was equipped with a switch that made it capable of firing automatically.
Billings was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, but as part of his plea agreement, the judge agreed to hold that in remission. If he succeeds at probation, he won’t have to serve the 177 additional days, but should he violate his probation, the judge could have him serve some or all of that time.
Billings had no prior adult convictions.
Kanye Fulwiley, 18, of Champaign, was initially charged with possession of a weapon without a valid firearm owner’s identification card. But in February, Judge Brett Olmstead found there was not probable cause to support the charge and dismissed it.