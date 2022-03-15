URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted engaging in a sex act with a woman with whom he worked more than four years ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Ramone Forrest, 32, who listed an address on Ginger Bend Drive when he was arrested in August 2019, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to a single count of criminal sexual abuse.
The charge stemmed from a Jan. 29, 2018, incident with a woman he knew at a party on Kerr Avenue in Urbana.
The woman fell asleep on a couch and told Urbana police that she woke up to Forrest trying to penetrate her and pulling her arm behind her.
She reported the incident to police a few days later and samples sent to the state crime lab for DNA analysis came back several months later showing that Forrest had had contact with her.
In exchange for his guilty plea to the Class 4 felony, other charges of attempted criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault were dismissed.
Forrest was also ordered to get a sex-offender evaluation. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Forrest had a single prior conviction for misdemeanor assault from 2009.