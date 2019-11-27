URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted stealing another person’s identity more than 10 years ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Pascual Simon-Simon, 30, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Persimmon Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to identity theft, admitting that between Jan. 3 and April 18, 2008, he used the name, birth date and Social Security number of another person in order to obtain employment.
In exchange for Simon-Simon’s guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman dismissed a case of aggravated battery to a child under 13 in which Simon-Simon was alleged to have disciplined a child in January by striking them repeatedly with a belt while holding them down with his foot.
Simon-Simon is involved in a separate juvenile abuse and neglect case stemming from that and was ordered, as part of his sentence in the felony case, to comply with court orders in the juvenile case,
Dedman also dismissed a 2009 obstructing-justice case in which Simon-Simon allegedly gave a false name to police. That case and the identity-theft case had been unresolved for years and were resurrected after his arrest in the child-battery case.
In the identity-theft case, Dedman said some time in 2007, the victim lost his identification. In 2008, Simon-Simon bought an ID and Social Security card using the victim’s information from somewhere in California.
He then used that illegally obtained ID and Social Security card to get a job at a Rantoul company.
The theft came to light after the victim’s mother was talking to a woman who worked at the Rantoul company and that woman asked the mother if Simon-Simon was her son because he had her son’s name.
The mother was concerned about identity theft, so an investigation was opened.
Simon-Simon eventually admitted he bought the identification from someone in California and used them to get a job.
Dedman said Simon-Simon had no prior convictions.