URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of scamming people out of money has been sentenced to probation for unlawful use of a debit card.
John Enghausen, 47, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road, pleaded guilty Tuesday to that charge and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to repay $5,667 to the bank that issued the card.
He admitted to Judge Tom Difanis that between July 16 and Aug. 25, he used the stolen debit card of a woman he knew to make several withdrawals from automated teller machines totaling $6,220.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said the woman learned of the withdrawals when she got a bank statement in late August and suspected Enghausen because she said he had done it to her in the past.
McCallum said that when questioned by Champaign police, Enghausen said he stole the money “because he works part-time and needed it.”
His record included two previous convictions for forgery and one each for use of a forged credit card and financial exploitation of the elderly, McCallum said.