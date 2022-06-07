URBANA — A Champaign man who barricaded himself in a home for several hours last summer after beating the woman with whom he was living has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Kyle L. Coffin, 33, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Buena Vista Drive, was also ordered to participate in a partner-abuse intervention program and get a substance-abuse evaluation and follow recommendations for treatment.
He pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to domestic battery with a prior domestic-battery conviction, admitting that on Aug. 25, he beat a woman because he was upset with her for using his phone without his permission to call her father to arrange to pick up her child.
A Champaign police report said when Coffin saw her with his phone, he grabbed her by the arm and neck, slammed the door to keep her from leaving, then hit her with a stick several times.
She was eventually able to get free and go to a nearby gas station to call police. She said he had a gun.
Police called him on the phone and Coffin lied about where he was and barricaded himself in the Buena Vista home. He refused to come out for several hours, prompting members of the SWAT unit to force him out with chemicals. After he was in custody, they found a loaded revolver in the house.
Charges of unlawful use of weapons against Coffin were dismissed in return for his guilty plea to the felony domestic battery. He was also ordered to serve 112 days in jail with credit for time served.
Court records showed he also had prior convictions for violation of an order of protection, forgery, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.