URBANA — A Champaign man was sentenced to probation and time in the county jail after pleading guilty to injuring a man at a video-gambling parlor more than a year ago.
Aaron M. Phillis, 23, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Valley Road, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery for causing great bodily harm to a man at Jim’s Place, 403 W. Kirby Ave., C.
A Champaign police report said on April 29, 2021, Phillis went into the gambling parlor but was asked by employees to leave because of previous negative encounters they had had with him.
He refused to leave, so employees said they were going to call the police and take his photo.
Phillis reportedly responded by grabbing the employee’s phone. Eventually, employees got him to give the phone back and got him out of the business.
However, Phillis then picked up a stick and hit a man with it, cutting the man's finger so severely that he required stitches.
Employees got back inside the business and locked the door, but Phillis tried to force his way in and broke the door off its hinges before police arrived.
As a result of a negotiated plea agreement accepted by Judge Roger Webber, Phillis was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days in the county jail, with credit for time already served.
He was also ordered to get a mental-health evaluation and have no contact with the business.