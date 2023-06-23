URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he fired a gun to scare another man was sentenced Friday to a year of probation and a weekend in the county jail.
“I want you to use those three days (in jail) to contemplate why you are here and there,” Judge Roger Webber told Lucas Sadler.
The 20-year-old father of a small child who listed an address in the 1600 block of West Park Avenue pleaded guilty in May to reckless discharge of a firearm, his first criminal conviction.
Sadler admitted that on May 11, 2022, he fired a gun in the direction of a Champaign man.
No one was hurt and no property was damaged as a result of the shooting, which happened about 10:30 p.m. outside the man’s home.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin, the man had recently broken up with his fiancée, and the two of them were texting that day about the return of the engagement ring. Hearing a knock at his door, the man opened it and saw two men he did not know who said they were there for the ring. When he went outside, one of the two men pulled a gun from his waistband and fired two shots in the air.
The victim told police he believed that Sadler, whom he was able to identify from Facebook, fired one or two more shots in his direction.
“That absolutely threatened serious harm to whoever else was in that apartment or around that apartment,” argued Lin, who recommended prison for Sadler. “This community has a gun problem. We need to send a message that it is unacceptable to be wielding a gun and firing shots.”
Lin also argued that Sadler admitted to a probation officer that he drinks alcohol, smokes cannabis and has no valid firearm owner’s identification card, which “all shows he believes he is above the law.”
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp argued that no one was physically hurt by Sadler, “who was roped into getting jewelry back in a messy breakup.”
She urged Webber not to punish Sadler more harshly for being honest with a probation officer about his alcohol and cannabis use. She also said he has steady employment, supports a family and took responsibility for his actions.
Sadler told the judge he understood what he did was wrong and that nothing like it would happen again.
An incredulous Webber asked Sadler where he got the gun, where it is now, why he smokes cannabis in a home with a small child present, and how he ever thought it was appropriate to take a gun to a stranger’s home to retrieve property.
Lepp told the judge she advised Sadler not to answer any questions regarding the gun but said he only smokes cannabis outside his home and not in front of his child.
“I’m baffled as to how you wound up in this situation,” said Webber, noting the absence of any prior criminal convictions. “You are incredibly lucky (the shots) didn’t strike the victim. You would be sacrificing a good chunk of your life if it had gone differently.”
As conditions of his year on probation, Webber ordered Sadler to keep working, get a high school diploma, refrain from using alcohol, cannabis or drugs, perform 30 hours of public service and spend the weekend in jail “because I think the circumstances of the offense are so outrageous.