URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted taking part in robbing a Champaign man in his home about a year ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Jaime Varelas, 21, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Drive, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to robbery and was given credit for 294 days already served.
Varelas admitted that on Nov. 16, 2018, he robbed a man in the 1700 block of Joanne Lane of video-game accessories and cash after forcing his way into the home with two other men.
In return for his guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed other counts of residential burglary and aggravated robbery against Varelas.
Varelas was one of about a dozen defendants who had been released from the jail earlier this year after posting bond through a now-suspended website using stolen credit-card information.
After the fraudulent bond payments came to light, a new warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken back into custody in April.
Court records show Varelas was sentenced to four years in prison for a September 2016 robbery of two University of Illinois students.
He also had a juvenile adjudication earlier in 2016 for mob action.