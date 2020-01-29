URBANA — A 65-year-old Champaign County man has been sentenced to six years in prison for his latest drug conviction.
Roger Gill, who listed addresses on North First Street and Dale Drive in Champaign and East Florida Avenue in Urbana in the last year, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession with intent to deliver heroin.
The charge stemmed from his arrest July 23 on North Country Fair Drive in Champaign by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
That group of officers was investigating Gill because of heroin buys police informants made from him. When he was arrested, police found three packages containing about 0.4 grams of heroin, a digital scale, a pipe and $643 cash on him.
Gill was given credit on his sentence for 190 days served. In exchange for his plea, another pending case charging him with unlawful delivery of heroin and cocaine stemming from alleged sales in July was dismissed.
Gill faced enhanced penalties because of prior convictions. In 2003, he received an 18-year prison sentence for having cocaine for sale. As part of that sentence, he forfeited $95,000 cash from his drug business to authorities.
Court records show Gill has other convictions dating to the early 1970s. Those include several for cannabis and controlled substances as well as theft, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated battery.