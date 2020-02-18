URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted pummeling a fellow inmate in the Champaign County Jail almost three weeks ago has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Mario N. Jones, 32, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated battery, admitting that on Jan. 30, he hit Jerry Exum, 30, of Champaign, in the head with his fist and arm.
In exchange for Jones’ admission, Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch agreed to dismiss a domestic-battery and unlawful-restraint case for which Jones was awaiting trial.
Lynch also agreed to terminate unsuccessfully the probation Jones was serving for a 2019 conviction for domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
Court records show Jones had other convictions for aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery, obstructing justice, aggravated driving under the influence and resisting a peace officer.
Jones was given credit on his prison sentence for 15 days already served.