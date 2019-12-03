URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted yelling at and chest-bumping a police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Charles E. Nickerson, 38, who listed an address on Green Street in Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault of a police officer in connection with a Feb. 15 incident involving Urbana police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said two officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of Harvey Street for an unknown problem and arrived to find a man and woman standing at the front door. They asked the man to come out of the house and tell them what happened.
He identified himself as Nickerson but yelled at them, declined to offer any explanation and said he was leaving.
When the officers told him he could not leave, his demeanor got meaner, Dedman said, and he tried to walk away as the officers continued to tell him to stop.
As he walked off, he pushed past one of the officers and bumped chests with him, Dedman said.
Nickerson was given credit on his sentence for 291 days already served. Other counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and criminal damage to property were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Nickerson had five prior misdemeanor convictions and six felony convictions for such crimes as possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, attempted armed robbery, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, domestic battery and resisting arrest.