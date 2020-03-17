URBANA — A homeless man from Champaign was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after admitting he failed to register as a sex offender.
Stephen Williams, 48, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis, admitting he didn’t register with Champaign police as required by Nov. 15.
At the time, he was on probation for another violation of a sex-offender conviction from 2018, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar.
Lozar said Williams is required to register because of a 2013 conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He has less serious convictions for battery, domestic battery, resisting arrest, aggravated fleeing, theft and burglary.