URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having cocaine for sale in a home in that city has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Kyantae Jones-Weatherall, 25, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of North Champaign Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said members of the Street Crimes Task Force had obtained a warrant to search a home in the 1700 block of Henry Street where Jones-Weatherall had been staying.
When they went there on March 28 to search, they found Jones-Weatherall leaving the house through a window. When stopped, he denied any knowledge of drugs, but another occupant said the 2 grams of cocaine and a digital scale that police found in the kitchen had not been there before Jones-Weatherall showed up.
Jones-Weatherall was given credit on his sentence for 49 days already served. Webber agreed to recommend that he receive drug treatment while in prison.
Larson said Jones-Weatherall had a prior conviction for aggravated discharge of a firearm for which he was sentenced to prison. He admitted firing a gun at an occupied vehicle in June 2013 near the intersection of Fifth and Vine streets in Champaign. While no person was hit, a house on North Fifth Street was hit by bullets.