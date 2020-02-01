URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of having about an ounce of cocaine and several pounds of cannabis and cannabis edibles in an apartment where his child lived has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

With credit for good time, James Hunt, 40, could be released in six years.

In addition to sending him to prison, Judge Heidi Ladd ordered Hunt to pay fines, fees and costs of about $16,200.

The convictions stemmed from Hunt’s actions on Oct. 25, 2018, at an apartment where he was staying in the 2400 block of North Neil Street in Champaign.

Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force member Nick Krippel testified Friday that police received a tip from an informant who had known Hunt for at least 10 years. That person told authorities Hunt was selling drugs from that apartment and from his pickup truck.

Task force members used that information to get a search warrant. As police were entering the only door to the third-floor apartment, Hunt was pitching drugs out a bedroom window as police outside watched.

Rantoul man who left courthouse before verdicts were read back in custody Judge Heidi Ladd on Thursday ordered that James E. Hunt, 40, go to jail until his sentencing Jan. 31, despite his attorney’s request that he remain free.

A jury heard details about the police raid and what drugs were found where in the apartment and on the grassy area below. The jury convicted him of lesser included offenses of possession of cocaine and cannabis but not the more serious charges that he intended to sell the drugs.

He was also convicted of obstructing justice for tossing the drugs out the window in an attempt to thwart the police investigation but was acquitted of possession of a weapon.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued that Hunt’s criminal history dating to 1993 showed that he had “thumbed his nose at the court system.” He was on conditional discharge for violation of bail bond when he was arrested on the drug charges and had two prior drug-dealing convictions.

Alferink said the fact that Hunt took off from the courthouse before the jury verdicts were read Dec. 12 and remained at large for a few days was indicative of his lack of respect for the court system.

Hunt’s attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign, had Hunt’s mother testify about him.

Gladys Hunt said her fifth son had issues with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder growing up. While she declined to make excuses for his criminality, Mrs. Hunt said it had taken her son more time to mature and that she believes he is now ready to settle down and take care of his family.

Ladd noted that Hunt has seven children, three of whom are grown, and that he’s never been court-ordered to financially support them. Hunt’s mother said he has helped them.

Jackson told the judge that Hunt has a self-awareness about his alcohol and drug abuse and is capable of contributing to society, as evidenced by his employment. He asked for a minimal sentence.

Because of the prior drug-dealing convictions, Hunt had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison. Alferink asked for 12, along with the imposition of street-value fines in excess of $17,000.

Hunt apologized to his mother and children and admitted that his addictions had caused him to make a “lot of bad decisions.”

“I’m old enough to own up to it now. I need help. I’m not a bad guy,” said Hunt, adding: “Every time I’m sober, I make great decisions.”

Ladd said she was dismayed that Hunt had pounds of edible cannabis products, packaged to look like candy, in the same apartment where his own child lived.

The fact that he had not taken advantage of numerous previous opportunities for help and that he took off from court before hearing the jury verdicts were also aggravating, she said.