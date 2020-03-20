URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having several fake $100 bills on him is headed to prison for eight years.
Antwan C. Brown, 35, whose last known local address was in the 1300 block of Comanche Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to a single count of forgery that resulted from his arrest on Christmas Eve in connection with a violent domestic dispute.
In return for Brown’s guilty plea to forgery, other charges of aggravated domestic battery, obstructing justice and unlawful restraint were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said Brown showed up at the Champaign home of a woman he had dated off and on for several years on Dec. 24 and demanded that she accompany him to Iowa.
When she said she didn’t want to go, he began hitting and choking her, but she was able to get away from him and call police.
Officers found him in a car, swallowing what appeared to be medicine. After police got him out of the car, he was spitting out the pills he had eaten, telling police they were Adderall, a stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
McCallum said the woman had bruises and cuts on her face. Brown was found to have six counterfeit $100 bills, all of which had the same serial number.
Court records show Brown had prior convictions for burglary, aggravated battery, possession of controlled substance and criminal damage to property.
He was given credit for 87 days served in the county jail.