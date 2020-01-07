URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a gun stolen from Urbana earlier this year was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.
Davon Hart, 24, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Summerlin Lane, pleaded guilty in November to possession of a stolen firearm.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said on March 31, a man living on Christopher Circle in Urbana left his gun in his unlocked car. The next morning he discovered change and the gun, last seen in a black case, missing. Later that same day, the case was recovered in the 1000 block of North James Street in Champaign.
Fletcher said it was sent to the state crime lab, where Hart’s fingerprints were found on an owner’s manual that was inside the case. Hart was charged in early August with possession of the gun.
Fletcher said the gun was never recovered and Hart gave inconsistent statements as to why his prints were found on the manual. He ultimately admitted that he had the gun at one point.
With convictions for residential burglary and aggravated robbery in his past, Hart is not allowed to have a weapon. Those prior convictions also meant he had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years.
To aggravate the sentence that Judge Roger Webber ultimately imposed, Fletcher presented the judge with evidence linking Hart to a fleeing and eluding case May 6. About 12:20 a.m. that day, police tried to stop a van for a traffic violation near Market and Garwood but the vehicle sped off. For safety reasons, police chose not to pursue the van but later went to the address on the van’s registration.
There, an officer saw Hart get out of the van and run in the house. He came out shortly after and told the officer he was saying goodbye to his mother because he knew he was going to prison, Fletcher said.