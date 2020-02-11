CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison for trying to have sex with someone he thought was a teen boy.
Prosecutors said Thomas L. Bishop, 60, began chatting in August 2019 on a dating app with someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy but who turned out to be an undercover cop.
They began sending sexually explicit texts, including one where bishop asked the purported boy to send a sexually explicit photo of himself, prosecutors said.
On Aug. 23, he went to a predetermined location in Champaign to take the teen to his house for sex, but was instead arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Two months later, Bishop pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor.