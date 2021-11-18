URBANA — A Champaign man was treated and released for a non-life-threatening injury after being shot Thursday night in front of Carle Foundation Hospital.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said, just before 6 p.m., the 28-year-old victim was leaving the hospital and approaching a car in the circle drive on the east side when another vehicle nearby fired a single shot, striking him in the head, then took off.
“He was the target,” Smysor said, adding the man ran inside the hospital, where he was treated and released for a graze wound.
The shooting prompted Carle to shut down its convenient-care facility at the hospital for the evening, he said, but all other patient care continued.
Smysor said the victim was not cooperating with police and they had no information on what kind of vehicle the shot came from or how many people may have been in it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
There have been about 100 confirmed cases of shots fired in Urbana this year and eight shooting deaths.